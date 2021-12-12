Home page politics

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Great Britain. © Kirsty O’connor / PA Wire / dpa

Politics and science in Great Britain keep getting new Omicron cases. All qualifying adults in England should therefore receive a vaccination offer by the New Year.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to make progress with the corona booster vaccinations even faster than previously aimed in view of the rapidly increasing numbers of omicrons.

Every adult in England should have the opportunity to receive a booster dose by the end of the year, provided that at least three months have passed since the second vaccination, Johnson said in a pre-recorded video message to his compatriots on Sunday evening. So far, the target date was the end of January. The British government will provide additional support to speed up vaccination campaigns in parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In view of the Omikron variant, you are facing an emergency, which is why vaccination protection urgently needs to be strengthened, said Johnson. The good news is that the level of protection can be increased again with a third dose of vaccine. “Get boosted now!” Said Johnson.

On Sunday, 1,239 more Omicron cases were recorded in the UK, bringing the total to 3,137. Compared to the previous day, that was an increase of a whopping 65 percent. dpa