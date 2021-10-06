The two countries point to rare side effects, especially among young men. The EMA is to examine a study on this. Instead, young people should be vaccinated with BioNTech’s vaccine.

Nn Sweden, Denmark is also suspending vaccinations with the Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna in younger people. In Sweden, people born in 1991 or later should initially no longer be vaccinated with the Spikevax vaccine. The background to are reports of rare side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis), said the Swedish health authority on Wednesday. Data indicated an increase in cardiac muscle and pericardial inflammation in adolescents and young adults after vaccination. “The connection is particularly clear when it comes to the Spikevax vaccine from Moderna, especially after the second dose.” The risk is very low.

The Swedish health authority now recommends vaccination with Comirnaty from BioNTech / Pfizer instead, as does the Danish one. Denmark plans to suspend vaccination of people under the age of 18 because of reports of rare side effects. The Danish health authority referred to a previously unpublished Nordic study that is now to go to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Norway already recommends vaccination with Comirnaty for minors.

The EMA approved the use of the BioNTech vaccine in those over the age of twelve in May and Moderna in July. Late last week, the Canadian health agency said that data suggested that vaccinations with Moderna led to more cases of heart infections than those with BioNTech / Pfizer. These are more common in adolescents and adults under 30 years of age and more common in men. However, the majority of those affected only fell ill relatively easily and recovered quickly. Regulatory agencies had stated that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.