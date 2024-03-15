The actress Eleonora Giorgi talks about her illness and her son Andrea's choice to get married due to his mother's health conditions. Here's what she said

In a long interview, the famous Italian actress spoke about her health conditions and how her family stood by her after the terrible diagnosis she received. Eleonora Giorgi he also said that the son Andrea he decided to to get married with his girlfriend precisely because of mother's illness. A touching and moving choice that of Paolo Ciavarro's brother.

Some time ago Eleonora Giorgi had told Myrta Merlin, on Afternoon Five, of having received the diagnosis of a pancreatic neoplasm. She said live that she would not give up, entrusting herself to the care of the doctors.

These days, the actress has released an interview with the periodical Nuovo, on the occasion of which she returned to talk about her health conditions. She also wanted to tell a little anecdote that moved everyone.

“Paolo had already decided to get married, but my illness pushed Andrea to do so too…”. These are the words of the actress who said that her son (Paolo Ciavarro's brother) decided to organize the wedding to be able to have her next to me and give her this day.

“He said he wanted me next to him on this very important day…”. A truly touching gesture for the woman who has already faced the sixth cycle of chemotherapy, much stronger than the previous ones, as she recently told Silvia Toffanin, guest of the Verissimo programme.

Eleonora Giorgi, her son Andrea Rizzoli is remarrying

Andrea Rizzoli is the eldest son of Eleonora Giorgi. Born in 1980 from the actress's union with Angelo Rizzoli, married the year before, he bears his grandfather's name. After his birth the couple separated due to some scandals involving the publisher.

Eleonora Giorgi later started a relationship with Massimo Ciavarro. The two actors got married and from their union Paolo Ciavarro was born, who followed in his parents' footsteps. Andrea, on the other hand, is more reserved: he doesn't even have any social media. Andrea Rizzoli married in 2014 Alice Bellagamba, actress and former dancer of Amici, in the Umbrian village of Montignano. The two later divorced. He now has a new partner and there were also rumors that he was pregnant.