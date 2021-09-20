fromAndreas Schmid conclude

The polls for the Union and candidate for chancellor are poor. According to CDU veteran Wolfgang Schäuble, the Chancellor is partly to blame. “That’s a problem”.

Update from September 20, 2:30 p.m.: CSU leader Markus Söder has Chancellor Angela Merkel against criticism from Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (see first report) taken under protection. Söder said on Monday after a CSU board meeting in Munich, without naming Schäuble himself: It does not make sense to have any discussions about the past now. Everything “what if” and all “smart analyzes” that are now being carried out are now out of place. “But now it’s time to fight. And everyone should think carefully about what their contribution can be or what their contribution was in order to achieve collective success. “

Merkel is by far the most popular politician in Germany in every ranking, emphasized the CSU boss, and clearly. That is why her appearance for the Union and for Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) is “a win every time, and not the opposite”. “That’s why we should be grateful that she is in our ranks.”

Survey debacle ahead of the federal election: Schäuble tackles Angela Merkel – situation around Chancellor “a problem”

First report from September 19th: Berlin – Most recently, the CDU / CSU was able to stabilize somewhat in the polls for the federal election. Just over 20 percent according to surveys and a candidate for chancellor who is clearly behind his SPD opponent in terms of personal approval ratings, but still does not correspond to the self-image of the Union. The longstanding Chancellor Party is heading for its worst Bundestag election result since 1949 (31.0 percent; 2017: 32.9). Who is to blame for the misery? According to CDU veteran Wolfgang Schäuble, also the Federal Chancellor.

Bundestag election: Schäuble makes Merkel indirectly responsible for Laschet’s misery

Schäuble sees a joint responsibility with Angela Merkel. “I am firmly convinced that both belong in one hand: party chairmanship and chancellery,” said the President of the Bundestag Daily mirror. “That has not been the case for almost three years, and therefore there is no official bonus. On the contrary.”

After the poor performance of the CDU and CSU in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse in autumn 2018, Merkel announced that she would no longer run for the office of CDU chairman. Her successor was Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, but she was unable to establish herself as party leader. Armin Laschet has been chairman since the beginning of 2021. Merkel kept the office of Chancellor, but announced at the same time that she would not run for it again.

Bundestag election: Schäuble concerns Merkel – “The problem may not be understood by everyone”

If today’s CDU boss and Union Chancellor candidate Laschet stands “next to the long-standing successful Chancellor”, he could neither say in the election campaign, “We are doing everything new,” nor “we will just keep doing it,” said Schäuble, describing the current situation. After 16 years as Merkel’s chancellor, this was “a problem” for his party and “may not be understood by everyone”.

Similar to Schäuble, the CDU politician Friedrich Merz had recently made a statement. “Since Ms. Merkel announced in October 2018 that she would no longer run for chairmanship, almost three years have passed,” he said Augsburger Allgemeine. “This time did not go well enough for the CDU in terms of content and concept.”

Merkel had largely held back in this federal election campaign. At the beginning, the Chancellor was not seen at any public election campaign events. When the polls of the CDU / CSU continued to decline, Merkel showed up at some election campaign events. The 67-year-old became very clear recently in the direction of Olaf Scholz. The SPD candidate for Chancellor is accused of imitating the Chancellor. Merkel then emphatically highlighted the differences between her and Scholz. With her as Chancellor, there would never be a coalition with the Left Party, said Merkel. Scholz, on the other hand, does not completely rule out such an alliance. Incidentally, he has now named his coalition terms. Two points are particularly important to Scholz. (as / afp)

