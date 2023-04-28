Some time has passed since the instagramer and model Maya Nazor and the father of her child, the rapper Santa Fe Klan, have been seen together. A break that was involved in controversy, because it has not been known for sure what happened between them.

And it is that shortly after debuting as parents, the couple simply stopped sharing content together, implying that they would be separated. However, someone has revived this situation to show that possibly would have been the culprit about what happened… It’s about Fofo Marquez.

The eccentric millionaire and controversial creator of content for social networks decided to share in a podcast with the youtuber known as Rayito various details about his personal and professional life, as well as talk about his controversies. That’s where he couldn’t help but confess that he feels that he was to blame for the end of the relationship by Maya Nazor and the Santa Fe Klan. He also explained why he believes that.

When questioned about his strongest controversies, the heir to the late businessman Rodolfo Márquez, stressed that one of the strongest has been the one that had to do with his comments about his alleged outings with Maya Nazor, almost at the time he started with Santa Faith Klan. Well, at the time, Fofo commented that at some point believed that Maya’s child could supposedly be his.

I asked Maya Nazor out, in fact I even felt guilty that they broke up. They cut it because of me, I don’t know why I feel that I planted the thorn there,” Fofo initially stated.

In this regard, the interviewer questioned why he believed that the couple had cut off because of him, to which the eccentric influencer responded as follows.

I’m sure that I planted the thorn there so that there would be problems in the relationship… I said ‘every time there’s a fight, at least they’re going to be mentioning me’ And if it happens… I I had a video with Maya, I had one kissing uswhich I never made public, and I didn’t know whether to upload it or not, when it arrived (Santa Fe Klan),” he explained.

From there, Fofo Márquez continues detailing that he would have gone out with Nazor within the time frame in which she allegedly I was starting something with the rapper Mexican.

Pretend that I went out with Maya and within a week I was already a girlfriend from Santa Fe. And I’m not saying that they weren’t dating and so on, but when you’re going to reach someone it’s because there’s already a certain relationship. And even if you don’t tell her that she’s your girlfriend, you can already say that they’re flirting and she already deserves respect from there… So I wasn’t going to upload those videos, or create controversy, and Dominguero (Spanish youtuber) told me ‘ do it, do it’… Suddenly I upload the tiktok and the next day I wake up with a good hate… I went out and felt a boom in fame and then Dominguero told me ‘wey it’s a success'” , recounted Fofo who also accepts that revealing the exit he would have had with Maya Nazor, days before he became a girlfriend of the Santa Fe Klan, also generated a lot of hate for him.

And it is that the statements of Fofo Márquez and his publication coincidentally sparked quite a controversy to the point where many believed at the time that it was a joke from the influencer, however after some time the millionaire maintains that everything happened in the times when the model She was about to start her courtship with the rapper from whom she would currently be separated.

This is how Fofo Márquez has shared his version of what happened in the controversy with the Santa Fe Klan and Maya Nazor, which in his opinion would be the conflict that would have sparked the alleged separation of the couple.