Tesla has to interrupt a large part of its vehicle production at the Grünheide plant in Brandenburg for two weeks. The reason for the measure was the lack of components due to shifts in transport routes due to the armed conflict in the Red Sea, the electric car manufacturer announced on Thursday evening. “The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope also affect production in Grünheide. The significantly longer transport times create a gap in the supply chains.”

Tesla was therefore forced to suspend vehicle production in the Berlin-Brandenburg Gigafactory between January 29th and February 11th, with the exception of a few areas. Production should be fully resumed from February 12th.

The attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea are leaving a clear mark on global container traffic at sea. “The amount of containers transported there fell by over half and is currently almost 70 percent below the volume actually expected,” reported the Kiel Institute for Economic Research (IfW) on Thursday.

“The diversion of ships due to the attacks in the Red Sea around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa is causing the time for the transport of goods between Asian production centers and European consumers to be significantly extended by up to 20 days,” he said Trade policy expert Julian Hinz. However, Hinz does not expect any consequences for consumer prices in Europe.







Since the outbreak of the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked ships with alleged Israeli connections in the Red Sea. Large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the route. Around ten percent of all world trade passes through the Red Sea. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea, providing the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe.