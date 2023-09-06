Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, sparked a storm of controversy at home and abroad after he kissed soccer player Jenny Hermoso on the lips, following Spain’s victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney two weeks ago.

The source said that the new board of directors, which was formed after Rubiales was suspended by the International Federation (FIFA), agreed to terminate the contract of Filda, who is considered a close ally of Rubiales.

A source in the Spanish Football Federation told Reuters, last Thursday, that the federation intends to dismiss Filda after he rejected a request to resign.

Rubiales praised coach Filda for winning the World Cup and offered him a new four-year contract with an annual salary of €500,000.

Vilda was among those praising Rubiales’ refusal to resign during a meeting of the Spanish Football Federation.

The source said the federation could not abide by Rubiales’ oral offer of Vilda’s salary and felt it had a “strong case” if Vilda took any legal action.