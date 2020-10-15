Due to the drastically increasing corona numbers in Germany, the catastrophe warning system Katwarn is now being triggered – for all of Germany. That was no longer the case.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : Because of the high Corona numbers now even solves Katwarn out.

The Katwarn system usually warns of natural disasters, extreme ones Weather Phenomena or bomb defuses.

Katwarn now reports a special case and warns because of the danger more severe Covid-19-Diseases.

Munich / Bonn – Politicians had warned, virologists anyway: the dangerous Coronavirus spreads in Germany in autumn in one second corona wave uninhibited.

Covid 19 alarm: Corona case numbers in Germany rise to over 5000 a day

Specifically: According to the daily report of the Robert Koch Institute had this RKI on Wednesday, October 14, within 24 hours 5132 New coronavirus infections registered. For comparison: on March 28th at the height of Corona lockdowns it was loud ARD Tagesschau 6294 new cases in one day.

Press conference by the Chancellor #Merkel, @RegBerlin Müller and Prime Minister @Markus_Soeder after the conversation with the heads of government of the federal states #Corona-Location – live in a few minutes: https://t.co/IAPNgq4rnZ – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) October 14, 2020

Politicians reacted on a historic October 14th: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country chiefs around the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) decided strict Corona rules (here at a glance) for autumn and winter. Even more: even Katwarn caused.

Because of the coronavirus: Katwarn triggers in Germany – that has not existed in the Covid 19 pandemic for a long time

By definition is Katwarn a warning and information system that is included in Germany informs the affected population of disasters and dangerous situations such as major fires, power outages or bombs.

But: Katwarn also comes in the Coronavirus pandemic for use. In the past few weeks, there have been regional warnings – but the latest warning applies across Germany. That has not been the case for a long time.

Of the “Special case” of the national warning center in Bonn (Report from October 14th, 4:35 p.m.) once again illustrates the seriousness of the situation in the Federal Republic.

The report said, “The number of those with the Coronavirus infected people is currently increasing sharply. There is therefore a growing risk of the infection spreading further and – depending on the individual case – also of serious illnesses. “(Pm)