Tlaib is the only American of Palestinian origin in Congress.

234 representatives voted in favor of this step, while 188 rejected it, after a sufficient number of Democrats joined Republicans in censuring Rashida Tlaib, which is an unusual rebuke and a punishment one step less than her permanent expulsion from the House.

Rashida Tlaib, a three-term council member, has long been the target of criticism for her views on the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.

The debate over the censure resolution Tuesday afternoon was heated and emotional.

Republican Representative Rich McCormick of Georgia filed the censure motion in response to what he described as Tlaib’s “promotion of anti-Semitic rhetoric.”

“You have written incredible lies about our greatest ally, Israel, and the attack that occurred on October 7,” he said.

As other Democrats sided with McCormick, Rashida Tlaib defended her position and said: “I will not remain silent, and I will not allow you to distort my statements.”

She added that her criticism of Israel was always directed towards the government and leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She continued: “It is important to separate the people from the government. The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is anti-Semitic sets a very dangerous precedent. This has been used to silence different voices speaking out for human rights across our country.”

Rashida Tlaib, who has family in the West Bank, came under harsh criticism after refusing to condemn Hamas after the October 7 attack.

All Democrats initially sided with Rashida Tlaib, helping defeat Ollie’s censure draft last week.

But the position of many of her colleagues, including prominent Jews, has since changed and become more conflicted about her rhetoric on the war, especially because of the slogan she has repeatedly used that is seen as calling for the elimination of Israel.

More than 20 of them eventually joined Republicans on Tuesday evening in censuring Rashida Tlaib after an earlier attempt to delay the measure failed.