Home page politics

From: Moritz Maier

Press Split

An unusual trial of a last-generation activist centers on the question of whether roadblocks are justified. The case could have far-reaching consequences.

Berlin – A few days before the New Year, a Berlin district court presents a picture full of contrasts. A big question arises: Does the federal government's failure to protect the climate legitimize the actions of the last generation? However, the scope of the question does not fit the scenario. Because the trial is not taking place in front of the Federal Constitutional Court, but in a small courtroom in the working-class district of Moabit. It is not the government that is accused, but rather a simple activist. So why this fundamental question? Because the judge in charge considers it relevant – and could therefore make a judgment with symbolic significance.

Can the last generation block roads? Court proceedings with symbolic power

But the framework of the process has little to do with symbolism. It takes place in a side room of the regional court, with a total of only 17 people on site. Judges, lawyers and judicial officers are already included. In addition to the defendant, there are a few supporters of the Last Generation on site. No one else.

At first glance, the case against the defendant with the last name Kahler is one of many against activists of the last generation. Kahler says she quit her job as a psychologist to devote herself fully to activism. This was also the case in June 2022, when the 31-year-old took part in two road blockades in Berlin, for which she now has to answer in court for coercion. The case has already been heard in the first instance at the local court, and after a successful appeal it is now continuing at the regional court.

For the first time, experts will be heard on the climate catastrophe and protests

The case became special when the presiding judge agreed to the motions made by the defense. Experts who have nothing to do with the blockades are invited as experts. The physicist and climate expert Brigitte Knopf, deputy chairwoman of the Federal Government's Expert Council for Climate Issues, and the sociologist Simon Teune from the Institute for Protest and Movement Research appear in court.

It's not just on Berlin's Mehringdamm that activists of the last generation want to draw attention to the climate crisis – and they regularly end up in court for it. © Sebastian Gollnow

During the entire day of the trial, no one said a word about the facts of the case – the road blockades. The defendant Kahler does not comment on this and is not even questioned.

The federal government is not meeting the legally specified climate targets

Instead, physicist Knopf explains how the last and current federal government has missed climate protection targets in the building and transport sectors for years and has not complied with prescribed compensation measures. Knopf's expert council consists of five experts and monitors compliance with Germany's climate goals.

There has been a climate protection law since 2019, which has been improved several times and commits Germany to climate neutrality by 2045. Annual sector targets are described. Germany's obligation to protect future generations is anchored in the Basic Law.

Hope of the last generation to be acquitted because of the climate emergency

Protest researcher Teune explains to the court in detail at what point protests and civil disobedience are theoretically legitimate. He says the protest is about the question “whether it is suitable to persuade the federal government to take political action and thereby avert suffering for the population.”

The defense's calculation behind the unusual hearings is clear: the court should be convinced that the federal government is failing to comply with the climate policy enshrined in the Basic Law and that is why Protests such as road blockades are legitimate as a wake-up call. The last generation has already used this tactic in other procedures, but it has always failed. The Berlin judge is the first to agree to hear the experts.

Prosecutors are dissatisfied with court proceedings

The plaintiff's side in the courtroom is visibly annoyed by this. From the start of the trial, the public prosecutor in charge was against calling in the experts who were not related to the crime. “I don’t understand why we even have to hear the experts here today,” says the plaintiff during questioning Climate change-Expert Knopf.

The last generation hopes to benefit from the procedure a change in dealing with the protestssays Theo Schnarr, one of the movement's leading figures, who is on site at the trial. In the future, “the legitimate protests should also be recognized as such by the courts,” says Schnarr. The verdict is still pending, on January 16th the well-known climate researcher Stefan Rahmstorf will be heard and a decision will be made. The outcome is open; in the past, cases of road blockages were assessed very differently.

The outcome of the proceedings could send a far-reaching signal effect. The last generation should see their actions confirmed and confirmed if they are acquitted.