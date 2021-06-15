ofRichard Strobl shut down

Although the corona numbers are currently falling in Germany and in many places, the countries apparently want to tighten the travel rules for holidays abroad. Business Insider reports.

Berlin – The corona rules in Germany have recently been largely relaxed in view of the ever-decreasing incidence and number of infections. But now, of all things, at the start of the summer vacation season, the rules for foreign travel are to be tightened again. Apparently the federal states are calling for that, like Business Insider reported.

The background is therefore the concern about the further spreading delta variant of the coronavirus * ‘. The mutation * has so far been detected relatively rarely in Germany. In the UK, on ​​the other hand, it is already widespread and the proportion of detected infections is also increasing in France.

Corona rules for trips abroad: countries are calling for tightening

According to the report, the countries now want to prevent an introduction to Germany by tightening the rules for foreign travel. Health Minister Jens Spahn would like to ask at the Health Ministers’ Conference on Wednesday to tighten the entry regulations.

Business Insider quotes from a resolution paper for the conference: “In view of the incomplete entry regulations, GMK is concerned that virus variants (especially Delta variant) will be introduced during the upcoming holiday and travel season The vaccination level achievable by autumn cannot be adequately compensated and due to the increased number of severe disease courses, especially with the Delta variant, the health system can be overloaded.

Countries criticize current travel rules

Accordingly, there could be no relaxation of distance, mask and hygiene rules, as there were only inadequate protective measures when entering the country.

The federal states are now demanding that vacationers from risk areas can no longer test themselves freely. This leads to “incomplete early detection of possible infections,” it continues.

The current regulation, that a test 48 hours before re-entry is sufficient, is therefore criticized by the federal states. In the time in between, there is still a risk of infection, which is not checked again.

The federal states now want to simplify and tighten the travel rules in order to prevent a fourth wave from introduced variants. “This includes options for an effective general two-test strategy (e.g. general, unconditional test obligation for all entries, combined with a test offer at all border crossings and central entry locations, as well as a follow-up test obligation on the 5th day after entry) as well as an obligation to take precautionary measures a contact list up to the retesting, which in the event of a positive test result must be sent to the health department, ”Business Insider quotes.

In addition, the travel rules are to be simplified. They are currently too confusing to be adhered to by everyone.(rjs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA