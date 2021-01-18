CD Projekt Red is going through a very bad time, as the aftermath of Cyberpunk 2077 they still feel internally.

It was recently revealed that the game’s development team was estimating to have it complete until 2022, but it would have been released earlier due to various pressures.

After so much drama, an analyst assured that CD Projekt Red it could be acquired by a larger company in order to improve the internal structure of the study.

The drama by Cyberpunk 2077 it is not finished yet, and although they promised to fix all the damages during 2021, it seems difficult for them to recover the hype of its launch.

Many have wondered what will happen in the future with this company, and according to the firm DFC Intelligence, who is dedicated to market research, CD Projekt Red it could be acquired by a larger company.

Although the Polish studio was considered one of the most valuable in Europe, after the chaos of Cyberpunk 2077 its shares fell, and for many, it showed that it is not yet ready to release major triple-A titles.

The work was too big for him.

Microsoft wanted to buy CD Projekt Red

Faced with this scenario, DFC ensures that Microsoft I already had my sights set on CD Projekt Red, even before deciding to purchase Bethesda, although it did not reveal if the interest continues.

This movement would not be something so strange, because a few months ago EA acquired Codemasters and it is rumored that Sony could buy from Kojima Productions, although there are no updates to this latest information.

CD Projekt Red You will have to make important decisions to set the course of the company, and while making moves at the executive level seems like the obvious thing to do, joining a large distributor should not be ruled out.

Do you think it would be a good move?

We recommend you:

Source.



