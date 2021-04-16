Matías Conte, singer and composer of salsa and other Latin music, also known for having been the leader of the group The tasty possums and also vocalist of the band Discharge, died this Friday, April 16 due to complications from his Covid-19 picture.

The news was released by the INAMU (National Institute of Music) on his Twitter account, with the following text: “We regret the death of the musician Matías Conte. He was a singer and composer, led Las Sabrosas Zarigüellas, a Latin band from the River Plate with which he published four albums and became performed on stages across the country. “

The statement adds: “Then he formed La Descargar, a salsa, Latin jazz and mambo big-band, with whom he was active for more than 10 years. Throughout his career, Matías also shared recordings and stages with artists such as Víctor Heredia, Valeria Lynch, Alejandro Lerner and Fabiana Cantilo, among others. “

And he concludes: “He died at the age of 47 due to Covid-19. We send our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

We regret the death of the musician Matías Conte He was a singer and songwriter, led Las Sabrosas Zarigüellas and La Descargar. He died at the age of 47 due to Covid-19. We send our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/wbSX6HVgGz – INAMU Argentina (@INaMuArgentina) April 16, 2021

Along with street musicians and several friends, Conte formed in Villa Gesell The tasty opossums as a project that progressed little by little, affirming its identity around salsa and various Latin rhythms, until it managed to sign its first record contract in 1995.

Without a doubt they were his hits The dead man went partying Y It won’t go away, included in that debut album, those that gave the band a visibility and significance that crossed the borders of our country for a long time, to take their music to the rest of South America.

The group’s second album, Words, was published in 1997, and a couple of years later they gave birth Bar Pages, a work in which the Latin rhythms were added to the ballad and also reggae. Soon after, the project came to an end.

However, in 2010 the group returned to the scene, when he reunited with his initial line-up to shape a fourth and final album, Lifetime.

Later, Conte joined La Descargar, a salsa, mambo and Latin jazz project with a big band format, which had been launched by the percussionist Gustavo Tano Martelli.

Already in times of pandemic, the musician maintained as an activity the performing solo recitals via streaming, which he had to abandon when he caught the coronavirus.

On April 6, the band La carga released a text in which it referred to the moment its member was going through, while announcing the cancellation of a face-to-face meeting towards which they were headed.

“Our dear Matías Conte is going through this tremendous disease at this time interned in intensive care at Durand Hospital, “they explained at the time.

And it continued: “As we know, one of the biggest problems that patients admitted for coronavirus have is that they are in significant isolation, they are completely alone, separated from their families, many of them know that their relatives are there, but they cannot see them. These things make us think about the level of anxiety our brother may be going through. “

Finally, the text concluded with a request for encouragement for Conte: “For the latter, we ask everyone to leave a message of encouragement for this dear one, so that by being in contact with the networks again, he is flooded with the affection of all of us, a message of support and optimism for his speedy recovery. Right now it is our only way to be close to you. “

IT IS