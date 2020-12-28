Blogger Zhang Zhan has been imprisoned for four years. She was tried in China for critical reports on the coronavirus. Your lawyers are perplexed.

The judgment against the 37-year-old came at a short court hearing on Monday morning in Shanghai, as one of her lawyers announced.

Coronavirus in China: “Stirred dispute and caused unrest”

According to court documents viewed by the AFP news agency, Zhang was accused of “stirring up disputes and causing unrest” with her reports. Besides, she got Misinformation spread. “We couldn’t understand what Zhang Zhan exactly was accused, ”said her lawyer Zhang Keke.

Zhang appeared in a wheelchair for the trial. She was about one Hunger strikes and force-feeding in very bad shape. In her reports from Wuhan, where the corona epidemic first broke out on a large scale, Zhang wrote that the government was “not giving people enough information”. “This is a tremendous violation of human rights,” she wrote. Your reports received a wide response on online platforms. From China, the virus spread around the world.

Because of Corona reports in prison: blogger believes she will die there – mother cries in court

Zhang looked “upset” when the verdict was passed, her lawyer Ren Quanniu said afterwards End of process. Her mother sobbed loudly when the sentence was read.

Zhang believe they die in prison Ren continued. When he visited her last week, she said that if she received a heavy sentence, she would refuse to eat “until the end”. “It is an extreme method of protest against this society and this world,” added the lawyer.

China sentenced blogger to four years in prison: human rights activists see show trial

Human rights groups saw in the Prosecution of Zhang a show trial. The authorities wanted to use their case “to prevent other dissidents from asking questions about the pandemic situation in Wuhan this spring,” said Leo Lan of the Chinese Human Rights Defenders organization.

In Wuhan was the coronavirus* First detected in humans at the end of last year. Within a few weeks it spread massively in the metropolis. At the On January 23, Wuhan was sealed off by the authorities. In the following days the measure was on the whole Hubei Province extensive, in which Wuhan is located. From China, the virus spread around the world.

In China itself, however, the virus was largely pushed back by the rigorous isolationist and quarantine measures. The country’s leadership has been hailing its fight against the virus as a great success story for months. The “Wuhan files“Cause a stir at the beginning of December *. Internal documents of the Chinese health authorities reveal “China’s misconduct in the early stages of Covid-19.” (AFP) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network