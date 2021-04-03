The CEO of the Association of Metal Industry Companies in the German state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen Schmidt, has warned of a strong rise in the number of corporate bankruptcies due to the Corona crisis.

In statements to the German newspaper “Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung” published today, Saturday, Schmidt said that “the government’s clear disregard, through its narrow view of the growing risk of bankruptcy of many companies, causes me great concern.”

Schmidt added that suspending the clause obligating companies to file for bankruptcy in case they were unable to fulfill their obligations “only concealed the problem, but in reality there is a ticking time bomb and the risk of it exploding increases day by day.”

Schmidt expressed his initial dissatisfaction with the federal government’s policy on Corona and did not show an understanding of the companies ’threat to impose a mandatory test to detect Corona for companies and said:“ The thing that is noteworthy is how the chancellor (Angela Merkel) ignores the comprehensive measures taken by the companies at great cost, and I think that The Christian alliance has to pay close attention to the fact that the wedge between the federal government and the economy will not be greater than it really is through demands such as those related to compulsory testing. “