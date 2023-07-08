Home page World

In Vietnam, the expected “Barbie” film is banned – because of a world map. Another country is also considering the ban. Now the film studio reports.

Hanoi/Los Angeles – The new film “Barbie” by director Greta Gerwig will be in cinemas in a few weeks. The start in Germany is July 20, 2023. However, the romantic comedy is making headlines even before it hits the cinemas.

‘Barbie’ film banned in Vietnam over world map

The film adaptation of the well-known toy tells the story of the dolls Barbie and Ken, who are happy in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbieland. But then they are transported into the real world – which has many turbulent consequences. It is the first film adaptation with real actors. It stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

However, the film will not be shown in Vietnam. Due to a controversial world map, the comedy was banned there, the National Film Rating Council decided a few days ago. The authorities in Hanoi believe they can see the so-called nine-dash line with which China has been laying claim to large parts of the South China Sea on maps for decades.

But other countries also claim areas there, such as Vietnam, the Philippines or Malaysia. For this reason, a possible ban on the “Barbie” film is also being examined in the Philippines. ongoing Tensions also exist between China and Taiwan.

“Barbie” ban in Vietnam: US film studio Warner Bros

In the meantime, the US film studio Warner Bros. has spoken out. “The map in Barbieland is a child’s crayon drawing,” a spokesman told the industry magazine Variety. “The doodles represent Barbie’s fictional journey from Barbieland to the ‘real world.’ It was not intended to make any statement.”

In a Canadian newspaper commentary Toronto Star it was said that the world map was completely “cartoonish” and “unrealistic”. “Where is continental Europe? New Zealand? What do the sailing boats represent? Is that a fool’s crown in Iceland?” the newspaper asked ironically. A few months ago, a US company presented the first Barbie doll with Down syndrome. If you don’t want to wait for the Barbie film, you can now in the cinema also the tabloid comedy “My Fabulous Crime” see. (kas/dpa)