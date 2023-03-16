Early signs of a return to market stability faded after the largest investor in Credit Suisse said it could not provide more financial assistance to the Swiss bank, sending its and other European stocks plummeting.

price movements

Brent crude fell by $3.76, or 4.9 percent, to settle at $73.69 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.72, or 5.2%, to settle at $67.61.

Both benchmarks fell by more than 4 percent on Tuesday, under pressure from fears that the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank last week and the failures of other US banks could lead to a financial crisis that would weigh on fuel demand.

On the other hand, the US Energy Information Administration said, on Wednesday, that crude oil inventories in the United States rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories declined..

Crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week ending March 10, to 480.1 million barrels..

Analysts had expected, in a Reuters poll, an increase of 1.2 million barrels.