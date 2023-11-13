In its monthly report issued on Monday, the organization kept its expectations for the growth of global oil demand in 2024 unchanged from last month’s expectations, amounting to 2.2 million barrels per day.

In last October’s report, OPEC expected growth in global oil demand in 2023 to reach 2.4 million barrels per day, unchanged from expectations in September.

The report expected that demand for oil from OECD countries would grow by about 100,000 barrels per day this year.

On the other hand, OPEC revised its expectations for the growth of oil supply from outside its member countries to 1.8 million barrels per day for the current year.

The organization maintained its forecast for oil production growth in non-member countries to 1.4 million barrels per day, unchanged from its forecast last October.

OPEC said that crude production in member states rose last October to reach 27.9 million barrels per day.