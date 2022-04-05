Ukraine had accused Russia of committing a “genocide”, a day after the discovery of the bodies of civilians after the withdrawal of Russian forces from Bucha, which sparked a wave of anger in Europe and the United States.

But Russia denied involvement in this matter, calling for a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss these accusations.

“EU member states will have to agree on the appropriate sanctions for what happened, and we have already started preparing a new package of sanctions that will be presented to member states,” Bueno said.

He stressed that “the aim of the expected sanctions is not to punish the Russian people, but to inflict maximum damage on the Kremlin, which started this aggressive war against an independent state, and is now committing atrocities on Ukrainian soil.”

Bueno added that “the European Union cannot simply stand by while one of the largest nuclear powers has decided to ignore international law and invade its neighbor using a series of ridiculous pretexts and threatening to use its nuclear weapons against those who oppose it.”

The European Union and the United States are currently considering more sanctions against Russia, while the European Commission stated that it is working to impose more sanctions on Moscow, especially in the oil field.

An EU source said that the European Commission would propose to EU countries a ban on imports of coal, rubber, chemicals and other products from Russia worth up to nine billion euros annually.

The European Commission in Brussels is drafting sanctions decisions, but their adoption requires the consensus of the 27 member states.

France’s Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Bonn said the EU was likely to impose a new set of sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, after reports of civilians being killed in northern Ukraine.

Hold those involved accountable

“The Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities since they have effectively taken control of these cities as an occupying power, so the perpetrators, i.e. government officials and military commanders, should be held accountable,” the EU spokesperson stated.

Bueno indicated that the European Union will support all possible measures in this regard, and these measures include investigations launched by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as the work of the investigation committee from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

He explained that the Federation will provide assistance to the Prosecutor General and civil society organizations of Ukraine, which are collecting evidence of these crimes.

He continued, “The images that have reached us already show large numbers of civilians who were killed, in addition to the destruction of civilian infrastructure.”