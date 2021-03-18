“In order to avert damage to the office of the Archbishop and the Archdiocese of Hamburg”: Archbishop Stefan Heße wants to renounce his office because of breaches of duty when dealing with allegations of abuse.

Hamburg’s Archbishop Stefan Heße has offered the Pope his resignation because of breaches of duty in dealing with allegations of abuse. “In order to avert damage to the office of archbishop and the archbishopric of Hamburg, I offer Pope Francis my resignation and ask him to immediately relieve him of my duties,” said Heße in a personal statement on Thursday.

The criminal lawyer Björn Gercke had accused the former head of personnel in the Archdiocese of Cologne eleven breaches of duty.

More information soon on FAZ.NET