The repair will be as complex as rebuilding the entire railway embankment, says Deutsche Bahn. There will be no more trains running on the route from Fröndenberg to Unna in the next few years.

WA railway line in North Rhine-Westphalia is expected to remain closed for several years due to badger burrows under a railway embankment. So far, 140 entrances to badger burrows have been discovered, Deutsche Bahn said. The animals would have made the dam unstable over a length of around eleven kilometers. The repairs amounted to rebuilding the dam, it was said. The railway expects that the planning and approval phase alone will take several years. Several media outlets had previously reported.

The first damage on the route from Fröndenberg to Unna was discovered in November 2022. The subsequent investigation showed that the animals had built an extensive tunnel system several meters below the tracks.