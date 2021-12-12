Mikati urgently referred the book to the competent authorities, requesting an immediate investigation into what happened, preventing its recurrence, and taking appropriate measures.

In a statement, the Prime Minister strongly denounced the attack on the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership and people, and refused to interfere in its internal affairs, and to offend it in any way.

Mikati affirmed, “He refused to use Lebanon as a platform to offend and insult the Kingdom of Bahrain, just as he refuses to offend the brotherly Arab countries, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

A statement issued by the Lebanese Prime Minister’s office said that he “is keen on the strong historical relations between Lebanon and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and confirms that what connects them is deeper than a wrong behavior that does not express the opinion of the largest segment of the Lebanese people, which has all the affection, love and respect for Bahrain.”