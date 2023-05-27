FromLinus Prien close

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin railed against Russian elites and the military. The journalist he spoke to is now suffering from this – at least that’s what he claims.

Moscow – Are the fronts hardening between the Kremlin and the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin? At least Konstantin Dolgow could have gotten that impression. The self-proclaimed political adviser recently worked for a Kremlin-affiliated media company. However, after conducting a lengthy interview with Prigozhin, the journalist was fired.

Like the American publication Newsweek reported, Dolgow shared via Telegram how his dismissal came about. Accordingly, it was clearly communicated to the journalist that it was related to his interview with Prigozhin: “Yesterday morning my manager said to me that I am no longer needed in our project and they clearly said that I was fired because of the interview”, said Dolgov.

Ukraine war: Wagner boss Prigozhin addresses Moscow in an interview

There were repeated tensions between the head of the Wagner Group and the Kremlin over the course of the Ukraine war. Prigozhin recently threatened the Kremlin that it would withdraw its troops from embattled eastern Ukraine if Moscow did not supply them with more ammunition. In an interview with Dolgov, Prigozhin again went on the offensive against Moscow. On the one hand, he criticized the Russian elites for not doing enough for the war in Ukraine. In addition, he addressed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, saying that Russia’s “special operation” was not only failing, but “had made Ukraine’s military the best in the world.”

As a result of the dismissal, Prigozhin supported journalists like them Washington Post reported and said: “Of course I will support Dolgow, try to shut me up on this and see how far you can get”.

Ukraine war: Kremlin news fires journalist over Prigozhin interview

However, Dolgov’s Kremlin-affiliated employer shares a different view on the journalist’s sacking: “We understand that rioting is always better than thoughtful actions, however, Dolgov’s sacking was not as spontaneous as he makes it out to be,” said a speaker. The decision had been made long before the interview with Prigozhin. The reason was that Dolgow used his former employer’s platform to draw attention to himself. However, he denies these allegations.

His superior also said that it was not his decision, but that “the decision was made from above”. Dolgow does not know who is at the top and he does not want to know either. (LP)