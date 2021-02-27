Because he called for the lifting of sanctions against Cuba in an appeal to the American president, the EU is calling back its ambassador to Cuba, Alberto Navarro. Several MEPs should demand his removal.

NAfter he signed an appeal to the American President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions against Cuba, the European Union called back its ambassador in Havana. The Spanish diplomat Alberto Navarro should explain the reasons for his step in Brussels, a spokesman for the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell told the AFP news agency on Saturday. According to this, 16 MEPs have already called for Navarro to be withdrawn from the post of ambassador.

“We consider the ambassador to be unworthy of the high office he holds and which has been entrusted to him, and we urge you to replace him immediately,” said a letter to Borrell from MEPs from various parties. Politicians from the conservative European People’s Party (EPP), the liberal Group Renew Europe and the Group of European Conservatives and Reformers took part. Your open letter from Wednesday was published by the American medium “Politico”.

The United States embargoed communist Cuba in 1960. The associated sanctions have been tightened and relaxed several times over the decades.