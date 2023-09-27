Today the police had to choose between climate extremists and football hooligans.

The Dutch police have their hands full. If it is not farmers or climate activists who demand attention, then it is crazy football fanatics. The police have now even reached the point where they have to make choices, because they cannot be in one place at a time. At least, not with sufficient manpower.

Today the police had to choose between the A12 blockade and the Johan Cruijff Arena. Our friends from Extinction Rebellion were present on the A12 again today for the nineteenth day in a row. However, today they only encountered a small group of police officers. Then you feel taken a little less seriously as a demonstrator.

The limited police presence had everything to do with the fact that the police had to be present in large numbers elsewhere, namely in Amsterdam. It was very nice there again this afternoon, because Ajax and Feyenoord were going to finish their game of football.

Because the police had their priorities elsewhere, the climate activists could go about their business more or less undisturbed. Normally the police stop the activists before they can actually get onto the A12, otherwise they are immediately towed or sprayed off again. Now, however, they could simply lie down on the road near the tunnel.

Are they still there? No, it’s not that bad now. After the activists had been able to do their thing for more than an hour and a half, police reinforcements arrived and the blockade was lifted. The demonstrators have already got their way on one point: no water cannons were used today.

