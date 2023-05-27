DWith the advance of artificial intelligence (AI), the Bavarian Teachers’ Association (BLLV) calls for a reform of the classic grading system – and fast. “I believe that the rapid development of AI does not allow us to slowly advance performance evaluation. We have to realize that our performance system is old school,” said BLLV President Simone Fleischmann. And she added: “We need to stop looking at grades as the only way to bring happiness. In the free economy, everyone takes assessments. What good is a fiver then?”

On Friday it became known that some Hamburg students are suspected of having cheated in exams for the Abitur with the help of programs with artificial intelligence and of having used ChatGPT. According to the Ministry of Education, there are no such suspected cases in school-leaving exams in Bavaria.

“The nature of our school system, the system logic, is now reaching its limit. That has to do with the fact that we simply stood still,” criticized Fleischmann. “We still want to select, sort out, give grades. But in future we will have to assess the processes and not the result.” That is possible with performance reviews or portfolios. “There are also achievements that make a person apart from a high school diploma.”

“Dealing with the information source is crucial”

Schools shouldn’t ignore social developments, but rather accept them: “We don’t want to signal that we are negating developments in this promising area.”

But schools would have to react to this, for example by teaching media skills and using a different evaluation system, Fleischmann emphasized. “Dealing with the source of information is crucial.” You have to “rethink school” and the rapid technical development could – so they hope – lead to the sluggish education system being able to change much faster – “and not only in 20 years”. .







“Need Grades”

Bavaria’s Minister of Education is skeptical about the demand. Michael Piazolo (Free Voters) does not want to do without grades at school in the future either. “I think we need grades and many students want grades too. You need proof of performance to know for yourself how you stand in the individual subjects,” he told the German Press Agency on Saturday.

“Things that aren’t directly related are being mixed up,” said Piazolo. “In Hamburg, a few students cheat on their Abitur and the system of grades that has been tried and tested for decades is immediately called into question. There has always been cheating on exams, and not just since the introduction of AI.”

The Association of German Secondary School Teachers (VDR) doesn’t think much of the demand either: “Grades and AI are mutually exclusive? The logic behind this supposed statement is not clear to you,” said Jürgen Böhm, chairman of the VDR. “Should grades be abolished just because digital devices were not checked during exams in Hamburg? At least since the graphics-capable calculator, it has been the responsibility of the ministries and ultimately teachers to take special precautions during examinations.”







To master the new digital possibilities, “to penetrate the AI ​​with all the dangers and great options” “knowledge and ability and thus competencies are required,” said Böhm. Basic skills such as understanding and mastering language, mathematical skills and logical thinking are not dependent on AI or digital media. “It’s about basic cultural techniques that you have to master.” Böhm emphasized: “Differentiation and clear performance requirements are the key to educational success – then it doesn’t matter whether this educational success was achieved analogously, digitally or with AI.”