London (AFP)

The Spanish coach of Manchester City, England, Pep Guardiola, warned his veteran Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, that there will be no place for feelings when he chooses his squad in the Champions League final in football at the end of this month against his compatriot Chelsea.

Aguero announced that he will leave City after 10 successful years with the three-time Premier League champions in the last four years. Aguero is the historic goal scorer at City, but after a season soured by injuries, his farewell may not be special in the Champions League final, as he played only 18 games this season.

Aguero will miss Tuesday’s match against Brighton in the league, due to a muscle injury. Guardiola refused to provide any guarantees that the 32-year-old will participate in the final scheduled for the 29th of February in Porto.

“I have to make the right decision to win the match,” Guardiola said of the way he chose his players.

Continued: Sergio will play if he is fit and help us score goals, but this is the Champions League final, I have to make the best decision to win the match.

And he admits that he notices the difference in the team’s training, as his players try to convince him to get a key place in the final, they listen a bit more This is a serious point: they are not stupid, they want to play, so they treat me kindly. He continued: Then I would choose the squad and they would go back to normal: angry and upset with me, that’s normal.

The coach of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​the former Spain, added: I remember that the starting line-up in Barcelona was clear, here we make many changes, and everyone may play, I have not yet reached the way in which we will play and who will participate.

He concluded: That is why I will think for the next ten days and make a decision. This is the first final in Manchester City’s history in the Champions League, knowing that it excluded Paris Saint-Germain and the summer of last season from the semi-final.