The Egyptian producer, Essam Imam, brother of the great actor, Adel Imam, resolved the controversy over a crisis between the leader and the artist, Mohamed Ramadan.

Imam said in statements to Al-Watan newspaper that the leader is not angry, as some have repeated on social media, because the matter is not new to him, and his famous phrases and words are often used in more than one way in the art world.

“We are all one artistic family, and therefore there are no final problems,” he added.

What the tweeters and bloggers described as the crisis between actor Adel Imam and artist Mohamed Ramadan topped social networking sites, after the latter released his new song, “Returned”, accompanied by singer Solking.

Ramadan used in the clip one of the most famous words of the leader, which he repeated on stage in Shahid Mashfsh Hajja, where the song began with the voice of Adel Imam and his famous phrase in the play, “You always return.”

Some of them considered this an infringement of the intellectual property rights of the leader and his famous works, while some underestimated the size of the crisis, especially since Adel Imam is one of the most famous art stars and his words are always reused.

And the song “Mutauda”, which was published at the beginning of 2022, achieved more than one million and 900,000 views on YouTube.