A.In the face of a tweet against the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, criticism of the CDU Bundestag candidate and former constitutional protection chief Hans-Georg Maaßen is growing within the Union. “I actually feel it is a burden in the election campaign,” said CSU General Secretary Markus Blume on Sunday in the image-political talk “The right questions”.

In the “Berlin Round” of the ARD for the election in Saxony-Anhalt, CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak said of Maassen’s statement about Baerbock: “This tweet is impossible, unspeakable.” He added: “This is also not our level, not my level . “

On Saturday evening Maaßen linked the first letters of Baerbock’s full name with the anti-police abbreviation “ACAB” (All Cops are Bastards) on Twitter. With his tweet, he triggered a wave of indignation – also in the ranks of the Union.

“We clearly separate ourselves from such unspeakable tendencies. I want a fair election campaign in which nobody is discredited on the basis of any names, ”said CSU Deputy Chief Dorothee Bär of“ Welt ”. The comparison of measurements is “absurd”.

Blume emphasized that the CDU candidate for the Bundestag would “always confuse the coordinates a bit” and referred to Maassen’s dealings with the AfD. But only one thing is correct: “Very clear demarcation.” Because: “You can’t stink over a skunk.”

Haseloff is critical of measure

The winner of the election in Saxony-Anhalt, CDU Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff, said on the evening of the election in the broadcast “Bild live”, those “who represent difficult people in East Germany, they all come from the West”. Maassen was also “not socialized with us,” emphasized the Prime Minister. He called for “a political culture to be maintained that avoids certain failures”. Maaßen is applying for a Bundestag mandate for the CDU in South Thuringia.

Maaßen wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening: “Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock = ACAB = All Cops Are Bastards. Coincidence or cipher? ”In this context, he referred to a report that Baerbock wanted security authorities to check for right-wing extremist groups. “ACAB” is considered a defamatory formulation, the term is used by visitors to football matches, among other things, to provoke police officers.

Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt named Maassen’s tweet as an example of how in the federal election campaign “the only woman in the race is being hit”, with allegations “far below the belt”. This discourages many other women from even wanting to play a role in politics.