Tesla will tighten or change the linkage nuts to solve a problem that may have allowed the side linkage to separate in the recalled 2018 and 2019 models.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a disconnected lateral link could alter wheel traction and alignment, which could result in instability and increase the risk of a crash.

Tesla said it had 25 in-warranty claims and responses, and two field reports since January 2019, all of which are or may be related to the recall, but it has had no reports of crashes or injuries.

The new recall decision comes in an expansion of the 2021 recall campaign due to the same problem that appeared in approximately 2,800 Model 3 vehicles from 2019 to 2021 and Tesla vehicles (Model Y) in 2020 and 2021.

The recall occurred after Tesla said it had reported 39 service repair cases in which one or both of the side suspension tighteners were either loose or missing.