Home page politics

From: Paula Völkner

Press Split

A US law as a “blank check for the use of military power”. Trump has already announced that he will use this if he wins the US election. Ex-US officials call for reforms.

Washington – The office of president is the most important and powerful office in the USA. A position that should be limited by “checks and balances”, i.e. mutual control. A group of former senior national security and justice officials, including veterans of the Trump administration, see a U.S. law that violates this principle. The “Insurrection Act” gives the president too much uncontrolled power.

Therefore, the former US officials are calling for reform of the law on Monday (April 8), reports New York Times. Criticism of the law is not new, but especially with a view to a possible second term in office for the former US president Donald Trump A reform of the Insurrection Act is of current importance. The 1792 law gives the US President the authority, in exceptional cases, to use the National Guard and military troops within the US to disperse insurrections. According to the report, Trump has already announced that he will send military to cities Democrats should he win the election in November 2024.

Trump already threatened to deploy the military in the USA in 2020 to end protests

There have been calls for changes to the law for years. Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal has sought to reform the law, US Magazine reported Politico. Blumenthal tried to change the law in 2020 after Trump threatened to use military troops to crush the Black Lives Matter protests in the US.

At that time, there were unrest during protests against police violence following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. After the military leadership refused to follow Trump's order, Trump ultimately did not sign the order.

US President Donald Trump speaks to US soldiers at the military air base in Sigonella (Italy) in 2017. © Luca Bruno/AP/dpa

Blumenthal's bill to reform the law was rejected in Congress in 2020. Even then, Trump was heavily criticized by retired military leaders. 89 former representatives of the Pentagon and the security authorities signed a contribution from the Washington Postin which Trump was accused of undermining the civil rights of protesters with his actions.

Trump wanted to use military action as a means of fighting crime

In a speech in Iowa in November 2023, Trump said he had considered stationing US military in cities to fight crime, reported Politico. He explained in his speech that he was prevented from doing so. In this context, he called the cities of New York and Chicago “dens of crime”. Statements like these are fueling the debate in the USA about limiting the power of the US president.

But the push for the law change is not the only measure seemingly aimed at curbing the power of the present ahead of a possible Trump term. Politico Congress has already passed bipartisan legislation to prevent presidents from withdrawing from NATO without Senate approval or an act of Congress.

Insurrection Act gives US presidents too much power: Republicans have so far blocked reforms

The aim is to reform the Insurrection Act New York Times According to the authors, it is not specifically aimed at Trump. Rather, the criticism of the law is that it gives every US president too much power. This argument should also help bring Republicans on board, who have so far blocked reforms to limit the president's power.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo series

The Suggestion, which members of the Senate introduced on Monday, states that the law should be specified. This is both about the goal of the operation and about ensuring that the operation is necessary to protect public safety. The principles also call for a time limit, suggesting a maximum duration of 30 days, and the requirement that the President consult with the governor of the state in question.

The principles were developed by the American Law Institute, which proposes bipartisan legislative improvements. Some of the principles of the ex-US officials are consistent with what Blumenthal already called for in 2020. The law is still “a blank check for the US President to use military power, which is a tool of tyranny,” Blumenthal said loudly New York Times.

Trump vs. Biden in the 2024 US election: Europe is also preparing for a possible Trump term in office

The candidates from the Republican and Democratic camps for the US election November 2024 has not yet been officially determined, but there is a race for the presidency between Trump and the incumbent president Joe Biden away. And in Europe, state representatives also want to prepare for a possible Trump term in office.

In March we therefore… EU-Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton and chief diplomat Josep Borrell presented the strategy for the European Union's defense industry, which includes, among other things, investments in the defense industry and stricter requirements for purchases in the European armies. Trump has already questioned the USA's obligation to provide assistance to NATO on several occasions. Many European states therefore do not seem to want to rely on the protection and support of the USA under Trump. (pav)