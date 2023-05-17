The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a young man must pay a girl an amount of 15 thousand dirhams in compensation for the moral damage he suffered as a result of his insulting her over the phone.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she demanded that he oblige him to pay her an amount of 80 thousand dirhams in compensation for the moral damages incurred by her as well as obligate him to fees and expenses and in exchange for legal fees, noting that the defendant insulted her over the phone, and he was convicted and fined an amount of 2500 dirhams, and a document of her claim was attached a photocopy of the penal order, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which he demanded the dismissal of the case.

For its part, the court clarified, in the rationale for its ruling, that it is established in accordance with the Civil Transactions Law that every damage to a third party obligates its perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the damage, noting that it is clear from the papers that the error committed by the defendant was insulting the plaintiff over the phone, and release from the incident is a criminal matter. By fining the accused – i.e. the defendant – an amount of 2,500 dirhams, and the error in which the defendant was convicted was the same as the one on which the plaintiff relied in filing the present case, and then the elements of tort liability have been met.

The court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was proven, which is available with the error that necessitates responsibility in his right. The plaintiff suffered moral damage as a result of that, which represented the scratching of her reputation with the expressions contained in the penal order as well as grief and sorrow, and the court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff an amount of 15 thousand dirhams as compensation. Jaber for the moral and moral damages incurred and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.