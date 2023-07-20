The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a young man should pay the last 300,000 dirhams that he borrowed from him and delayed payment, noting that it was established through electronic messages exchanged between the two parties to the dispute through social networking programs (WhatsApp), that the plaintiff lent the defendant the amount.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, a student

Obliging him to pay him 300 thousand dirhams and compensation in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams and legal interest at 9% from the date of the claim until full payment, as well as obligating him to fees and expenses, indicating that he lent the defendant the amount of the claim, and when he asked him to pay, he was delayed in that, while the defendant demanded during the preparation of the case a delay for the answer, and he was absent from attendance during the lawsuit sessions.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court stated that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, “what is taken is on the hand in order to perform it, and that no one is justified to take someone else’s money without a legitimate reason. If he takes it, he must return it.” Also, it is decided in the law

The same is that whoever earns money from someone else without disposing of a gain, he must return it if it exists, and the same amount or its value if it does not exist.

The court indicated that what is proven in the papers and through electronic messages exchanged between the two parties to the litigation, through social media programs, is that the plaintiff lent the defendant 300,000 dirhams, and that the plaintiff repeatedly asked him to return the amount, and that the defendant was procrastinating him many times, and based on the foregoing, the plaintiff’s request to judge him for the aforementioned amount is based on a foundation of fact and law.

Regarding the request for compensation in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams, the court pointed out that it was proven that the defendant had failed to implement his obligation to fulfill the value of the loan, which had an error that necessitated responsibility in his right. , and obligating him to pay fees and expenses.