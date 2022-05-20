The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ordered a young man to pay a college director 50,000 dirhams in compensation for damage to his reputation and psychological pain, after the defendant used social networking sites to defame the plaintiff and accuse him of using his job for profit.

In the details, the director of a college filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded to oblige the defendant to pay an amount of 100,000 dirhams as compensatory compensation for material and moral damages and legal interest at 12% from the date of the judgment until full payment with obligating him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that he works as a general manager One of the colleges, and in August 2020, the defendant assigned him a fact that would make him subject to punishment and contempt by others, through the social networking program (Zoom), where he accused him of corruption and exploiting and investing the public office to benefit and achieve personal interests, and he was convicted in absentia under a penal ruling that fined him An amount of 10,000 dirhams and an amount of 3,000 dirhams as temporary compensation, and his case was supported by a photocopy of the penal judgment, and a certificate issued by the Public Prosecution stating that the defendant had paid the fine.

While the defendant submitted a reply memorandum requesting the suspension of the lawsuit, as the penal judgment is not final and has been opposed. The court issued its decision to suspend the lawsuit pending submission of evidence of the final judgment in the penal lawsuit, after which the plaintiff submitted a request to expedite the lawsuit and attached to his request a copy of the appeal judgment.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it is established in accordance with the Civil Transactions Law that every harm to others obliges the doer, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the damage, and it is also decided that the trial court may estimate the total compensation for all damages, provided that it shows the elements of the damage, noting that The error in which the defendant was convicted is the same as the error on which the plaintiff relied in filing the present case, and the penal judgment has a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act constituting the common basis between the criminal and civil suits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, and then the elements of tort liability have been available,

The court indicated that the error in which the defendant was convicted would lead to material and moral damage to the plaintiff as a result of the defendant attributing a fact that would make him a subject of contempt by others in addition to harming the plaintiff’s reputation and psychological pain, which makes his request for compensation for the damages incurred. It has come on the basis of reality and law and is worthy of acceptance.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s request for legal interest at a rate of 12% from the date of the ruling, noting that the parties to the litigation are non-merchants and that the transaction between them is not a banking business. The court obliges the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 50 thousand dirhams as compensation for Jaber for the material and moral damages he suffered, and to oblige the defendant to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.



