Scheuer, who held the post from 2018-2021, has insisted on imposing the fee despite warnings from experts that it would be unfair to drivers of other EU countries.

An EU court ruled the fees illegal in 2019, setting in motion a drawn-out arbitration process with the company contracted to create the fee system that ended in a $267 million settlement last week.

The current transport minister, Volker Wessing, told German weekly Bild am Sonntag that taxpayers should not bear all the costs of “this grave political mistake”.

“We will look closely at the legal situation and carefully examine whether and to what extent compensation claims (against Scheuer) are possible,” the newspaper quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Scheuer is a member of the only conservative CSU party in Bavaria and one of the leading opposition factions in the German Federal Parliament.