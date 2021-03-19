Experts have been warning of the third wave for a long time. Nevertheless, easing was announced in early March. Now the number of infections is rising rapidly again.

Berlin – CDU boss Armin Laschet (CDU) named three key points in the fight against Corona at the beginning of March: testing, vaccination and digitization. They were particularly important because the federal and state governments had just decided to gradually open the state at their last Corona summit. But exactly in the areas mentioned by Laschet there is a problem, like the ARD politics magazine a few days before the next federal-state meeting Contrasts outlined.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in Germany is picking up speed again. According to the pandemic researcher Thorsten Lehr, an incidence of 200 could be threatened as early as the beginning of April.

Corona crisis: Expert predicts an incidence of 200 at Easter

“There are two reasons for this: On the one hand, we have relaxations that have been in effect since March 8th. Second, of course, we also have the mutants that are currently spreading relatively strongly. And there we have a very explosive mixture that comes together here and will really make the increase happen very quickly, ”says Lehr. “This third wave that is coming now could be more violent than anything we have seen so far.”

The number one mistake in politics is the lack of self-tests Contrasts in error analysis. The tests were first announced by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) – but then he failed to procure sufficient numbers. This is problematic for schools, for example. “With two tests, and the models say this very clearly, you can detect infections early and prevent further transmission,” explained Claudia Denkinger, the head of tropical medicine at Heidelberg University Hospital in an interview with Contrasts. However, the national test strategy only provides for one test per week for students.

Corona crisis: vaccination is too slow and digitization fails

The slow vaccination is also a problem, it said on the ARD broadcast. Only half of those over 80 have been vaccinated. Many of the vaccination doses delivered would be held back for a second vaccination. “We’d have to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate, all the time. And it would be a good and correct signal if we say: All the vaccines are inoculated, there is nothing left and we are waiting. It is absolutely unacceptable that vaccine is lying around while at the same time more than 2000 people die a week, ”said emergency doctor and politician Janosch Dahmen (Greens).

The slowly advancing digitization of the health authorities also had a negative effect on the fight against pandemics, analyzed Contrasts. The offices should actually work with the Sormas program. According to research by the magazine, however, only a quarter of the approximately 400 health authorities used the software. “Basically, we are medical professionals. We are not IT experts who can plan and implement software implementation. And we do that as a side business. You need support there. We need people who take us by the hand, who tell us how to do it, ”says Peter Tinnemann, the head of the health department in North Friesland. (Dana Popp)

