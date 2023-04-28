Why It takes a flower is not aired tonight on Rai 1: the reason, Francesco Gabbani, 28 April 2023

Why doesn’t It take a flower to be broadcast tonight, Friday 28 April 2023, on Rai 1? We tell you right away: Francesco Gabbani’s program was scheduled in two episodes and last Friday’s was the second and last. From tonight on Rai 1 will be broadcast The best years, the ninth edition of the show hosted by Carlo Conti. No cancellation or change of plans therefore.

Streaming and TV

Where to see or review It takes a flower on live TV and live streaming? If you missed any episode, no problem. You can follow Francesco Gabbani’s variety show in streaming on demand on Rai Play, the free platform available for PCs, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs that allows you to watch and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection. You can retrieve the episodes or clips of It takes a flower 2023 at any time thanks to the on demand function.