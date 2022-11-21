from Anna Fregonara

Immediately after an illness or physical trauma or surgery you are more fragile. it is useful to sleep more, respect one’s recovery times, avoid stress, be careful at the table

George Bernard Shaw said: I like convalescence: the thing that makes getting ill worth it. The writer and Nobel laureate lived between the 19th and 20th centuries, an era with very different rhythms from those of today which are often antithetical to the sweet and slow – and therefore anachronistic – rhythms of convalescence itself.

Whether it’s the knees or the skull that need to heal from an injury, the lungs from a viral infection, the brain from a concussion, the mind from an anxiety or depression crisisI often remind my patients that It is helpful to allow adequate time, energy and respect for the healing process. Kind recommendation from Gavin Francis, GP and writer, author of the book Healing, the Lost Art of Recovery (Edt). Each disease is unique, which means that in a certain sense so is every healing. Each of us has different recovery times e

will need different strategies.

Less relapses But why is it so important to respect convalescence? Convalescence comes from a word that it means regaining strength. a real and own moment of carea bit like resting after intense sporting activity, is part of training, explains Nicola Montano, professor of internal medicine at the State University of Milan and director of the homonymous division at the Irccs General Hospital in the Lombard capital. Immediately after an illness, surgery, physical trauma yes more fragile: there may be a reduction in immune function, a decrease in musculoskeletal function if you were forced to stay in bed for several days, a sense of general fatigue. Resume immediately to do what was done before pu so lead more easily to relapses or to a recovery that is not entirely perfect, for this it is important to respect the convalescence. a bit like interrupting antibiotic therapy in advance: counterproductive.

Proportional to the time of illness There convalescence – continues Professor Montano – it must be directly proportional to the time of illness: if it has been very prolonged, as in the case of pneumonia, it will be more protracted over time. If the illness lasted a few days, as often happens in the case of a flu, probably one will be enough to get back on track. wrong for oneself for others to go to work the same with a clear symptom, a mistake that we doctors also make as emerged from a study published a few years ago in the scientific journal Jama. On the other hand, it is no coincidence that convalescence has been practiced since ancient times. This very old remedy It has always been used because empirically yesi was seen that, after an event, the recovery of normal functions was not immediate, but required a certain amount of time. At the time no tests were done and the effect of convalescence was evaluated with respect to a relapse or a recovery of the state of psychophysical well-being.

The importance of sleep To speed up recovery, staying in bed a few hours longer than usual helps. Sleeping more improves the recovery of all functions why reduces the activity of the sympathetic nervous system that what che activates cells favoring stress conditionsexplains Matteo Cerri, professor of Neurophysiology at the University of Bologna. If intense activity is required of the cells, the energy resources at their disposal will be used to “do that extra work” and not to regenerate the damage of the disease. as if we had a factory that was damaged by an earthquake: we can ask the operators to fix it. However, if we also urge them to work on the assembly line, they will not be able to repair the factory at the same time and therefore something may collapse. In short, let’s be our best doctor.

Advice Here are some tips to recover better. Resume the activity little by little, depending on the pathology that you had. Do not ask the body for demanding activities, meet your recovery times in concert with natural processes. Avoid psychological stress because they activate the body as if it were working slowing down the healing. Attention at the table: do not eat foods that require gastrointestinal involvement, better a diet rich in energy, but which is easily usable (fruit, pasta). Indulge your circadian rhythm, don't go to sleep late, for example. If necessary take an afternoon nap. Keep your mood up: the mind has a formidable ability to influence the return to health. Facilitate interactions with people that we like, watch pleasant movies. Try to fill the space where you live light, cleanliness, plants and tranquility. Choose a doctor you trust. The main virtue of any therapeutic relationship is trust. If you lose it, the healing process becomes difficult.