Michael Clark has been gambling out of boredom. Now he is a multi-millionaire and leads a completely different life.

Newcastle – Participating in games of chance when you are bored only seems to be a advisable idea in very few cases. After all, in almost all cases this means not only lost time, but also lost money. But as is well known, exceptions make the rule: Michael Clark from Newcastle upon Tyne took part in a game of chance out of boredom. Now he is a multi-millionaire and leads a completely different life.

city Newcastle upon Tyne resident 302,820 Surface 114 km² region North East England

“Was there for about 20 or 30 minutes”: Man wins millions – out of boredom

The father of three took part in an online gambling game at bookmaker Betfried earlier this year, chroniclelive.co.uk previously reported. According to his own statements, Clark was fed up with the post-Christmas TV repeats and decided to try one of the provider’s slot machines.

Michael Clark and his fiancé Sherelle Pooley are newly minted multi-millionaires. © Facebook / Michael Clark

The 32-year-old explains that he only wagered 1.60 euros for it: “I was there for about 20 or 30 minutes and just kept winning until I played for the jackpot. At first I thought we’d won £5,000, which was a great sum, but then I realized there were even more numbers showing on my phone. I just couldn’t believe I had actually won that much.” One had double luck heavily pregnant woman who had won around 230,000 euros shortly before the birth of her child.

‘We thought must be a mistake’: Gambling win turns lives of winning couple upside down

In total, he won 5.4 million pounds, i.e. over 6 million euros. “We thought at first it must have been a mistake and then we started hugging when we realized it was real. I just couldn’t stop crying.” In addition, he was unable to sleep the following night due to the big win. But not always such a big win has to lead to a positive change, a lottery winner had won 129 million euros and now finds his life dull.

Clark and Pooley can’t sing a song about that, at least not yet. The win turned the couple’s life upside down. Above all, it is now finally financially possible for the two to get married: “Now we can easily afford to get married”. He continues: “We’ve been engaged for seven years and we’re going to replace Sherelle’s engagement ring and buy something much more expensive than the £1,000 we spent in 2016.”

Man wins six million euros – and leaves his future open

In addition, the parents of three children could now buy a house in the country: “Six bedrooms will indeed do very well,” explains Clark, given his current living situation. Clark gives up his job as an employee in a psychiatric clinic for the time being. It is still unclear whether he will stop working in this position forever: “I absolutely loved my job,” explains the multimillionaire and leaves his future open. Also in Brisbane a woman won $32 million and still doesn’t want to quit her job.

One thing is certain for the 32-year-old: “It’s about coming to terms with the fact that I’ve won so much money. We’re determined to keep our feet on the ground and not go too crazy, although we’re also determined to live life to the fullest.” And Clark has already got a new nickname: “Everyone calls me Micky Millions now”.