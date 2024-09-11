The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development has launched a short documentary film that sheds light on aspects of the period that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, spent at the British Mons Military College, which is now part of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The short documentary was launched on the occasion of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development’s celebration of its 20th anniversary. The film was screened during the celebration held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and highlighted the unique milestones and positions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during his enrolment at the prestigious British College in the 1960s.

Great value

The documentary has great historical value, as it is based on live testimonies from those who trained and worked with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as he learned military sciences and refined his knowledge and experience as an experienced soldier and an ambitious personality who showed signs of leadership brilliance, the courage to overcome challenges since childhood, and the refusal to surrender under any circumstances. This is the trait that his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God bless his soul, instilled in him, as he, may God have mercy on him, an expert in the qualities of men, realized that his son, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, would be an exceptional leader, and it would not be long before the late father and statesman’s insight was proven.

unforgettable memories

The documentary is packed with unforgettable images and memories of people who lived with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during that pivotal stage of his life, which was a prelude to His Highness assuming the presidency of Dubai Police and Public Security after his return from Britain in 1968. His Highness was also appointed Minister of Defense, thus becoming the youngest Minister of Defense in the world.

The short documentary also includes extensive testimonies and stories from the memories of four people who got to know closely aspects of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s personality, through direct experience, contemplation of his positions, sound nature, leadership qualities, passion for knowledge, ability to deal with others, adapt to harsh circumstances, his natural talent and firmness in making decisive decisions at the perfect time, and expressing himself in a special and endearing way.

Speakers

The film features Colonel Chetwynd-Stapleton, who was supervising the military training of the recruits at Mons College, Major David Brooks, a former officer at the college and a contemporary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during his training period, and Rhydian Vaughan, a military historian who holds the Order of the British Empire, and Mark Agar, who were classmates of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the same batch.

strength of character

The film, through the four testimonies, focuses on the leadership qualities that distinguished His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which were refined by his early upbringing at the hands of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God bless his soul, which enabled him to pass the extremely harsh training at Mons College, and snatch the first places in all the tasks assigned to His Highness in a way that amazed the officials of the British Military College, so that they quickly realized that they were dealing with a person different from what they had known, as His Highness was a unique model of determination, bold initiative, challenging difficulties, openness to different opinions and the art of listening to others. These are the leadership qualities that accompanied His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum since his early childhood, and foreshadowed a great leader and statesman in the days to come.

Father’s trust

The documentary tells the story of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who did not pay attention to everything he was told about the strict rules at Mons Military College and the hardships of training that officers receive at the college, and the comparison of joining it to entering prison, and its absolute commitment not to discriminate between one recruit and another, and not to be lenient with any trainee regardless of his title, status or lineage, and that Sheikh Rashid, may God have mercy on him, commented on the matter with a laugh and a special confident gesture, knowing for certain the potential that his young son possessed, and his long-term plans to develop himself and create a new future for his country.

unyielding will

The film, through the four speakers, mentions that the six-month-long rigorous physical training left sores and blisters on the bodies of the college’s members, and they had to deal with them and forget the pain. This is something that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum overcame with distinction, due to his unwavering will, deep sense of responsibility, and clarity of visions and goals.

The film reveals the indescribable hardships faced by the members of Mons College, including leaving 400 trainees in the middle of the Brecon Beacons, then sending 100 to pursue and capture them. Most of the trainees failed the test, and only 16 of the pursuit squad survived, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who led one of the two platoons returning to the college.

The speakers in the film narrate that this incident revealed how different His Highness was from the rest of the members, and how he possessed the leadership and special charisma to influence others, and give them strength and self-confidence.

Difficult task

The speakers in the film strive to explore the leadership qualities that distinguish His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and their testimonies frequently describe strength, determination, courage, refusal to surrender, and the will to win. They know that it is a difficult task due to the difficulty of penetrating the essence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s personality, or placing him in a specific framework familiar to researchers, historians, and biographers of leaders… because, simply put: Mohammed bin Rashid.

amazing ingenuity

Through testimonies from those who lived with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the British Mons Military College, the documentary highlights the surprises that His Highness used to amaze his followers with every day, including: his amazing prowess in shooting, his chivalry, his ability to issue orders according to the requirements of the circumstances, helping colleagues, working as a team, and his courage in facing danger.