Man wins 117 million euros. For years he typed the same numbers, but shortly before winning he changed his strategy. Now he reveals his lucky formula.

Kassel – Once in lotto Winning is the dream of many people. A lottery player from Göttingen recently won a buzzer in Amount of 600,000 euros. All that was missing for the jackpot was the correct super number. According to the report, the Bild newspaper now a man from Hamburg. He cracked the Eurojackpot on Friday and won the enormous sum of 117 million euros.

Some lottery players rely on a simple strategy for the main prize and tap Numbers that are very common to be pulled. The website Lottohelden.de however, advises avoiding popular combinations and betting on higher lottery numbers. On the student platform studysmarter.de the lottery win is to be calculated using a probability formula. If you research further, countless strategies and tips can be found on how to hit the jackpot.

36-year-old lottery millionaire from Hamburg reveals his winning strategy

He trusted the Hamburg winner to use the same strategy for years. In his online lottery account, he always typed the same numbers using a continuous ticket. But after five years that was over. The 36-year-old decided to apply a new happiness formula. “For the first time, set to a different strategy,” says a spokeswoman for parent company Zeal Picture–Newspaper. So he was inspired by friends and his surroundings. He won with the numbers 3, 17, 19, 32, 38 and the euro numbers 6 and 7.

Whether the friends who contributed to his win will also get some of the buzzer is still unclear. First, he was advised to remain anonymous to avoid inquiries from fake friends or dubious investment advisors. Some try to get the money of the lottery winners through a scam. Others promise an alleged lottery win in order to to access the account details of the persons. In both cases, caution is advised.

According to calculations by Lotto.de, however, the chance of winning the jackpot is only 1:140 million. So it can be assumed that the winners just had a lot of luck and maybe the next winner will be drawn next Wednesday. (mom)