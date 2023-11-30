The fear of Giulia Cecchettin’s family over a possible request for a psychiatric assessment on Filippo Turetta: the words of the lawyer

Filippo Turetta he is in prison in Verona, accused of the crime of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. He confessed his atrocious act in front of the investigating judge and then made use of the right not to respond.

From prison, the 22-year-old has required anxiolytics that they can help him sleep and according to some sources, he was very tired. Signs they have suffered put on alert the lawyer of Giulia Cecchettin’s family.

He told the investigating judge what he had already told the German authorities, immediately after his arrest in Germany. Filippo Turetta confessed to having ended the life of his ex-girlfriend, without never mention Giulia’s name and that he wandered for days with the intention of ending it, but without succeeding.

If Filippo Turetta wants to pass himself off as crazy, he will first have to meet our experts.

These are the words of the lawyer of Giulia Cecchettin’s family. The one who ended the 22-year-old’s life had everything was premeditated and the purpose of the accusation is precisely that of prove the aggravating circumstance of premeditation. For the moment, Turetta’s defense has not requested any psychiatric evaluation or any alternative precautionary measures. But the young woman’s family does not rule out the possibility that it could be precisely the trail they will follow, in order to prove that, at the time of the crime, Filippo was suffering from a sort of mental suffering.

Filippo Turetta and the crime of Giulia Cecchettin

They had gone out together, gone to dinner. Giulia remained friends with her ex-boyfriend, despite the fact that she had broken off their relationship and was annoyed by Filippo Turetta’s behavior. But she had sorry for himas he had told some friends on WhatsApp, he was threatening to hurt himself because he couldn’t live without her.

In some way Giulia wanted to protect him, not imagining that in the end she would lose out. Turetta ended her life with 26 stab wounds and then abandoned her body in a wooded area and fled abroad. He has been captured in Germany and brought back to Italy. He is currently detained in Verona prison.