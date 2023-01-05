The diesel despite continued political demonization remains one of most important feedsespecially regarding the freight transport, agriculture and fishing. Precisely because of its strategic role it enjoys a lower taxes and excise duties compared to petrol, with the lowest price at the pump. However, this trend stopped August 2022with the price of diesel being higher than that of petrol.

Why has diesel increased?

The diesel it is essential for the international transportbecause heavy vehicle engines such as cargo trucks, airplanes and cargo ships they work with the diesel and its derivatives. So when thesending products around the world becomes more expensive, the prices of products transported by heavy vehicles also increasegetting worse inflation.

Fuel prices rise, diesel more expensive

fromRussian invasion of Ukrainethe fuel and energy market has undergone a significant cost increase which has caused harm to consumers. However the drivers have had a summer respite as prices have fallen slightly during the last few months, but now both types of fuel they are increasing again and the diesel is more expensive than petrol.

Because diesel costs more than petrol

But why, despite the lower taxation, does diesel cost more than petrol? The answer lies in request greater of diesel compared to that of the gaswhich therefore leads to an increase in price.

The “green” is mainly used as fuel for private carsthe diesel, on the other hand, has many more applications: diesel, in fact, powers lorries, cargo and public transport (urban and suburban buses). In addition, diesel is also used in many factoriesfor the generators needed to produce electric energy.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

Furthermore, in August 2023 there was a further surge in the demand for diesel, also for the summer holidays of Italians and with less diesel available globally, the price has gone up. The increase in prices will therefore be constant at least until supplies they will not return to values ​​high enough to support demand.

Gasoline and diesel production

Currently, the production of diesel is lower than the demand: in fact, European refineries are more specialized in the production of petrol, also to be exported to the USA where it is most used.

Fuel prices are close to 2 euros per litre

The post-Covid recovery has sent demand for diesel soaring, but meanwhile US refining capacity has shrunk by more than one million barrels a day, with inventories at historic lows. The situation could escalate from February 5, 2023when the embargo on refined products from the Russia, on February 5, 2023. From now on, the EU will have to replace on average 2 million tons of diesel.

