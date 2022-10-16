Taking into account some fundamental precautions, playing in mud generally safe for children and confirmation comes from numerous studies that agree on the indisputable advantages of this type of outdoor physical activity. The first of these is that playing in the mud makes children happier: as in fact reported a research from Harvard University, light improves mood and stimulates happiness and well-being. Similarly, researchers from the University of Bristol found that exposure to good soil bacteria (Mycobacterium Vaccae) allows you to activate a group of neurons that produce serotonin, the endorphin used to regulate mood.