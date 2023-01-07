The new Inter – the one that has won seven out of eight games, even beating the unbeatable Napoli – has a soul that is sometimes a little neglected, squeezed as it is by the attention that is inevitably reserved for the forwards (Lukaku, Lautaro , now Dzeko) and those concerning some defenders at the center of market events (Skriniar above all). This special and hidden soul, worthy of greater consideration by all those who follow the Nerazzurri, has the faces and feet of two midfielders: Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan.