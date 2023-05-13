Because Amici serale today is not on the air: the reason, when it returns

Why is Amici not broadcast on Canale 5 today, Saturday 13 May 2023? The traditional evening appointment with Maria De Filippi’s talent show is not broadcast simply because the final episode, the very final, will be broadcast tomorrow, Sunday 14 May. In fact, tomorrow we will find out who will be the winner of Maria De Filippi’s talent show. Isobel, Mattia, Angelina and Wax will fight for the victory.

Judges

But who are the judges of the Amici 2023 evening? Three artists will be called to comment and judge the performances of the fifteen students of the evening. The first will be Cristiano Malgioglio, singer, lyricist and iconic character of the small screen. We will then find Giuseppe Gioffrè, winner of the eleventh edition of Amici and world-famous dancer, and finally Michele Bravi, one of the most exciting and talented voices on the Italian music scene.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Amici di Maria De Filippi (in the evening) is not broadcast today, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast free-to-air (free of charge) every day with daytime at 4.10 pm on Canale 5 (button five of the digital terrestrial remote control) and Sundays from around 2 pm, but for today it doesn’t go on wave for the death of Constantius. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platforms Mediaset Play and Witty TV.