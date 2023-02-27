Because Amici is not broadcast today: the reason, February 27, 2023, Channel 5

Why isn’t Amici broadcast on Canale 5 today, 27 February 2023? The traditional afternoon appointment with Maria De Filippi’s talent show is not broadcast because the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, who died on Friday at the age of 84, is being held today. The great journalist was Maria’s husband and this is why Amici is not on the air, as indeed has happened in recent days for all Maria De Filippi’s programs. Mediaset has overturned its schedules in recent days. In recent days, other programs such as Men and Women (not even today) and You’ve Got Mail have not been aired.

We cannot say with certainty when Maria De Filippi’s programs will be back on the air with the episodes already recorded. Certainly this afternoon Canale 5 will first show Beautiful and to follow from 2 pm the special Ciao Maurizio, with the live coverage of Costanzo’s funeral. Hosting, from Verissimo’s studio, will be Silvia Toffanin, to follow live the solemn funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, which will take place at the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo in Rome starting at 3 pm. The connection with the special will be for 2 pm. The special will be connected from Rome by correspondents Dario Maltese and Susanna Galeazzi and guests in the studio in Milan by Cesara Buonamici and Katia Ricciarelli.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Amici di Maria De Filippi is not on air today, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast free-to-air (free of charge) every day with daytime at 4.10 pm on Canale 5 (button five of the digital terrestrial remote control) and Sundays from around 2 pm, but for today it doesn’t go on wave for the funeral of Constantius. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platforms Mediaset Play and Witty TV.