Of Anna Fregonara

They are needed to conduct research on astronauts that can have important implications for everyone. The space environment can be exploited for biomedical research precisely because gravity is eliminated

In Italy there is not only a shortage of traditional doctors, but also the more unusual space doctors who, from the ground, take care of the health of the crew before, during and after a mission. And why worry about such a niche figure? why the space environment can help research to improve human health on Earth. The technical term for space medic flight or crew surgeon.

Strengthen skills In Italy and not uncommon, we have to resort to foreigners to follow our astronauts, explains Matteo Cerri, neurophysiologist, professor at the University of Bologna and consultant to the Italian Space Agency (ASI). an increase in human activity in orbit is expected, from space tourism to long-stay missions to extract, for example, mineral resources from asteroids. So it would be it is desirable that space medicine skills were strengthened in Italy. For this reason, ASI is studying the possibility of starting specialization in space medicine. Professional opportunities could also interest military bodies, such as the Air Force or Navy, underlines Gabriele Mascetti, head of the International Space Station (ISS) for Italy and professor for the Human Exploration module of the Master Space Mission Science, Design and Applications at the University of Bologna. A subject in solitary confinement for two months in a submarine subjected to a stress not very different from that of an astronaut. A Fighter pilot works in conditions of sudden accelerations of gravity or reductions in atmospheric pressure. These are cases in which a space medic can be useful.

Adaptation The hostile space for our species. In general, the body adjusts in two waysCerri explains. The former occurs when the organism compensates for the effects of the environment on homeostasis, the body’s ability to self-regulate to keep its internal environment constant despite external conditions. For example, the body temperature of astronauts is higher than on Earth because some heat dissipation mechanisms are missing in space. The second is a consequential adaptation. the response that the organism implements in the new environment and an example of this is themuscle atrophy in the absence of gravity. And precisely because gravity, as a confounding element, is eliminated, the space environment can be exploited for biomedical research.

Experimental advantage The musculoskeletal system, for example, is greatly affected by the absence of continuous stimulation by gravity: the muscle mass decreases and loses strength and the bones meet to osteoporosis. These changes – continues the expert – are similar to those observed in chronically bedridden patients. The advantage is that the astronaut is a young subject, not affected by other pathologies, on which it is easier to isolate only the medical aspect to be investigated. There is an interesting synergy between "terrestrial" medicine and "space" medicine: whoever, in fact, deals with space uses theprolonged bed rest as a study model. Those looking for remedies for asthenia due to disuse and enticement try to identify solutions in studies of space medicine. At the moment, the main countermeasure to slow the onset of muscle weakness from microgravity thephysical exercise prescribed to astronauts in orbit. It doesn't come by chance also recommended for the elderly. However, there are many fields of study. The presence of cosmic radiation can be exploited as a laboratory in the sector of radiobiology. In space you can study the crystallization of proteins: understanding how they are made, which is true for all molecules, is essential for trying to synthesize them in the laboratory.

Because in orbit comes the fever There microgravity not only acts on the musculoskeletal system, but also on the distribution of fluids in the body, asking the cardiovascular system to adapt: the blood, in fact, tends to move towards the chest and head, reducing the circulation in the other districts. Over the long term, the change can lead to significant changes in our heart function. Is called cardiac deconditioning the phenomenon whereby the heart rounds itself and loses contractile strength, explains the neurophysiologist Cerri. Among the consequences of microgravity is the heating of the astronauts. The absence of convective motions prevents those microcurrents by which the air heated by our body moves away from us, making room for colder air, subtracting heat from the body. The organism therefore finds itself in a thermal bubble and can become very hot. However, recent calculations have shown that the reduced heat dispersive efficacy is not sufficient to explain the "space feverand that other metabolic factors may be involved.

Another element of stress Another element of stress of a neuropsychological nature. There forced stay in a small isolated environment and the alteration of circadian rhythms can have a negative impact on sleep and mental comfort. In the 1970s, on two missions, the crew quarreled so much that it was necessary to interrupt their stay in space in advance. In the end, radiation is also a problem. The ISS is in a low orbit, about 400 km above us, and is partially shielded from the earth’s magnetic field, concludes the expert. The only human beings exposed to the full spectrum of cosmic radiation are the astronauts of the Apollo missions to the Moon. The main problem with these radiations is their composition. While X-rays used for radiographs and gamma rays used in radiotherapy are made up of photons, cosmic radiation is made up of high-energy particles (protons and ion nuclei) which can cause more damage. To limit them it will be necessary to find effective countermeasures if we want to prolong our presence in orbit.