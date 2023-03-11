Culture PSG: Kylian Mbappe will remain a key PSG player in the 2023/2024 season

The plans of the management of Paris Saint-Germain to change the composition of the team for the 2023/2024 season have become known. This is reported Culture PSG with reference to Le Parisien.

French striker Kylian Mbappe will remain a key player in the club, according to the publication. Whether the cooperation of the Argentinean Lionel Messi with the team will continue is not yet known, but PSG intend to keep him in the squad. The decision to extend the contract with 36-year-old Sergio Ramos will be made at the end of the 2022/2023 season. It is noted that the head coach of the Parisians Christophe Galtier is pleased with his game.

Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ashraf Hakimi are all likely to stay with the team. Brazilian striker Neymar also wants to continue playing at the club, but PSG is not opposed to parting with him.

On March 8, PSG were eliminated from the 2022/2023 Champions League. In the 1/8 finals, the team lost to Bayern Munich, losing in the first match 0:1, and in the second – 0:2.