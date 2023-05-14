Sport-Express: Marko Nikolic will become the head coach of Dynamo after the end of the season

Marko Nikolic will become the new head coach of Dynamo. It became known “Sport-Express”.

According to the publication, the parties have already held talks. It is noted that the 43-year-old Serbian specialist will join the team after the end of the 2022/2023 season.

The last place of work of Nikolic was the Moscow Lokomotiv. He left the capital club in October 2021.

Earlier, on May 14, Dynamo fired the club’s head coach Slavisa Jokanovic. The dismissal occurred against the backdrop of a devastating defeat of the blue and white in the match against Akhmat (0:3) in the 27th round of the Russian Premier League. Dynamo is on the seventh line of the standings with 42 points.